NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PAN

Possessing more than one PAN Card will attract HEAVY PENALTY; check what to do if you have two PAN cards

As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Possessing more than one PAN Card will attract HEAVY PENALTY; check what to do if you have two PAN cards

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card. 

But if you are somehow in possession of two PAN Cards, you could be liable for a hefty penalty.

As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.

In case you have been allotted more than one PAN, you will have to go through the procedure for cancellation/ surrender of other PAN(s)

Check what to do if you have two PAN cards? How to cancel, surrender other PAN?

You may fill and submit PAN Change Request application form by mentioning the PAN which you are using currently on top of the form. 

All other PAN/s inadvertently allotted to you should be mentioned at item no. 11 of the form and the corresponding PAN card copy/s should be submitted for cancellation along with the form.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts