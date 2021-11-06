हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Post office savings scheme

Post Office Scheme: Deposit of Rs 12,000 monthly to get Rs 1.03 cr on maturity; here’s how

This post office savings scheme offers a 7.1 percent annual compounding interest rate. 

Post Office Scheme: Deposit of Rs 12,000 monthly to get Rs 1.03 cr on maturity; here’s how

New Delhi: If you're seeking a risk-free way to invest your money, here's a great option for you. Small savings at the post office are a preferable option for such investors. Because it is a government programme, you can be sure that you will get a good return on your investment. These post office savings plans have maturities ranging from one to fifteen years. You should invest in the Public Provident Fund if you have a long-term investment strategy (PPF).

This post office savings scheme offers a 7.1 percent annual compounding interest rate. This scheme has a 15-year maturity, but it can be extended for another 5 years after that. You can carry the fund forward if you don't need it at the end of the 15-year period. You will get greater compounding benefits as a result of this. 

The maximum amount that can be placed in this saving scheme is Rs 1.50 lakh each year. Instead of depositing Rs 1.50 lakh once a year, you can make monthly deposits of Rs 12500.

Furthermore, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you can benefit from a tax exemption on your PPF account. The interest and maturity income earned in this account is tax-free as well.

On an investment of Rs 22.5 lakh in the savings scheme, you will receive Rs 18 lakh in interest.

Maturity: 15 years

Monthly investment: Rs 12,500

1 year Investment: Rs 1.50 lakh

Total investment in 15 years: Rs 22.50 lakh

Annual Interest rate: 7.1 percent

Maturity amount: Rs 40.70 lakh

Interest benefit: Rs 18.20 lakh

If you deposit Rs 12,500 for 25 years

Monthly Investment: Rs 12,500

Total Investment in a year: Rs 1.50 lakh

Total Investment in 25 years: Rs 37.50 lakh

Annual Interest Rate: 7.1 percent

Maturity Amount: Rs 1.03 crore

Interest Benefit: Rs 62.50 lakh

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Post office savings schemepost office schemePost Office Savings Scheme interest ratePublic Provident Fund
Next
Story

Alert! HDFC Bank warns customers of cyber fraud; Here’s how to avoid loss of money

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Who is responsible for the increasing pollution level after Diwali?