Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 1500 every month to get Rs 35 lakh on maturity, here’s how

New Delhi: India Post Office offers a slew of investment schemes providing safe and assured returns to investors. In comparison to market-linked schemes, Post Office investment schemes are much safer to invest as they don’t depend on equity performance. So, investors looking to place their bets on safe investment options can invest in Post Office schemes to secure their future.

In one such Post Office scheme, investors can get up to Rs 35 lakh at the time of maturity by investing just Rs 1500 every month. The scheme we are talking about is the Post Office 'Gram Suraksha Scheme'. By depositing the amount mentioned above regularly, investors can get the benefit of Rs 31 to 35 lakhs.

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 to 55 years can invest in the Post Office scheme. The minimum sum assured under the scheme can be from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

The premiums under the Post Office scheme can be done monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. Investors also get a 30-day grace period to pay the premium. Moreover, they can also take an advance against their investments after investing continuously in the scheme for a selected tenure. Also Read: Bihar reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by up to Rs 3.90, announces CM Nitish Kumar

How to get up to Rs 35 lakh by investing about Rs 1500 per month?

If an individual starts investing in the scheme at 19 years of age in the Post Office Scheme and buys a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, then he or she can get Rs 31.60 lakh after investing in the scheme for 55 years. Continue investing in the policy for five more years, then you’ll get Rs 34.60 lakh after 60 years of investment. Also Read: Odisha joins UP, Bihar to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 3

