Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 95 daily to get about Rs 14 lakh on maturity, here’s how

New Delhi: Post Office offers a slew of investment opportunities that provide impressive returns with the safety of the principal. In one such plan, named Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme, offered by the Post Office, you can get about Rs 14 lakh at the time of maturity by investing Rs 95 daily.

As the name suggests, the Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme is best for investors living in rural areas. The scheme is a Money Back Policy with a maximum sum assured of Rs 10 lakhs, according to the Post Office’s website.

According to Post Office, the scheme is best for investors who need periodical returns. Under the policy, survival benefits are also paid to the insurant periodically. Full sum assured with accrued bonus is payable to the assignee, nominee or the legal heir, in case of an unexpected death of the insurant.

Age limit in Gram Sumangal Yojana

The minimum age to invest in Gram Sumangal Yojana is 19 years. The maximum age at entry is 40 years for 20 years’ term policy and 45 years for 15 years’ term policy in the Post Office scheme.

Bonus on maturity

In the Gram Sumangal Yojana, the investor gets money back benefits which are available three times. A 20 per cent money back is available on the completion of six years, nine years and 12 years each in the 15-year policy. On maturity, the remaining 40 per cent of the money including the bonus is also provided to the investor.

How to get Rs 14 lakh by investing Rs 95 daily?

If an investor aged 25 starts investing in the policy for 20 years with a sum insured of Rs 7 lakh, the monthly installment will come at Rs 2853 or about Rs 95 daily. The annual premium, in this case, will be Rs 32,735.

Investors will receive Rs 1.4 lakh in the 8th, 12th and 16th years. In the 20th year, the benefit of the sum insured of Rs 2.8 lakh will be provided along with an annual bonus of Rs 48 per thousand. Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 price hiked by upto Rs 80,000; check new price list

The total bonus will stand at Rs 6.72 lakh over a period of 20 years. On adding all the installments and bonuses, investors will get a total of about Rs 13.72 lakh at the time of maturity. Also Read: LIC could launch India's biggest IPO issue by mid-March: Report

