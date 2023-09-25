PPF vs Post Office Savings vs Bank Fixed Deposits: Comparing Latest FDs Interest Rates

New Delhi: Fixed-income instruments have emerged as appealing investment options despite the fact that the country's interest rates are currently at their greatest levels. Senior Citizens' Savings Schemes, PPF, National Savings Certificates, bank fixed deposits, and others make these fixed deposit instruments intriguing.

When it comes to interest rates, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offers an annual interest rate of 8.2 percent, bank FDs offer up to 7.75 percent, and post office time deposits give an annual interest rate of up to 7.5 percent. PPF gives an interest rate of 7.1 percent. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Earn Rs 30 Lakh Per Year With THIS Money-Making Hack)

HDFC Bank FD Rates 2023

Among the big banks, HDFC Bank is offering FD interest rates up to 7.75 percent, depending on the depositor's age and the length of the deposit. (Also Read: Blockbuster Deal ALERT! Movie Tickets At Rs 99 Across India On THIS Date)

PNB Bank FD Rates 2023

PNB offers up to 7.75 percent annually.

SBI FD Rates 2023

Whereas SBI offers up to 7.50 percent.

Interest rates on small savings plans currently range from 4 percent for post office savings deposits to 8.2 percent for the Senior Citizens Savings Plan.

At the end of this month, on September 29 or 30, the government will update interest rates for such programs for the months of October through December 2023.

Small Saving Schemes: Interest Rate

Investors can easily get a 4 percent interest rate on Savings Deposits. If you opt to invest in 1-Year Post Office Time Deposits, you will get a 6.9 percent return, 7 percent on 2 and 3 Years, and 7.5 percent on 5 years. The interested one can earn 6.5 percent on 5-year recurring deposits.

The interest rate one can get by investing in National Saving Certificates (NSC) is 7.7 percent. Investors of Kisan Vikas Patra can earn a 7.5 percent interest rate. One can earn a 7.1 percent rate by investing in a Public Provident Fund. If you are investing in a Sukanya Samriddhi Account, you will get an 8 percent return. The Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) offers a 7.4 percent interest rate to its investors.