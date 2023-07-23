Profit Rocket: Invest 40k-80k Per Month, Earn 1.5 Lakh Monthly! Discover Your Return Powerhouse

New Delhi: A wonderful approach to enter the incense stick manufacturing industry is to start an agarbatti manufacturing company. In addition to being a tonne of fun, it may be a very successful manufacturing company concept in India for business owners.

Before you begin, there are a few things you should know. We will go over some of the most crucial details regarding beginning your own agarbatti manufacturing company in this post, such as business registration, licences, investments, location, equipment, raw materials, marketing, etc.

Incense sticks are frequently referred to as agarbatti, a Hindi word from India. It is made with a long, thin bamboo stick. The fragrant paste of naturally occurring fragrant flowers or other prominent fragrant wood species, such as sandalwood, is applied to the incense sticks.



The demand for agarbatti is usually high and increases significantly during celebrations or festivals, thus the manufacturing of this product has a lot of potential.

More than 90 nations utilise incense sticks. India is the sole nation that manufactures these incense sticks and satisfies international demand.

Nowadays, one can be curious about how to launch a home-based agarbatti business. Here is a step-by-step method that starts with business planning and ends with applying for a loan for this particular firm. Both domestically and internationally, there will be a respectable market.

License Needed

Company Registration

GST Registration

Trade License from local authority

Factory License

Pollution Certificate

SSI Registration

AgarBatti Making Business: Investment Details

The business seeks a monthly investment of Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 and a manufacturing cost of around Rs 50,000.

AgarBatti Making Business: Profit

If you talk about the profit of the business, it depends on the sale. But in general, investors make around Rs 1,50,000 turnover per month. And one can earn around Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000 as gross profit from the business.