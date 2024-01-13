Protect Your Aadhaar Card From Scammers! Simple Steps To Enable Aadhaar Locking Feature

New Delhi: In an era where digital transactions and identity thefts are on the rise, securing personal information has become paramount. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has an essential feature i.e. Aadhaar locking. The authority introduced this facility to empower individuals to protect their unique identification data and avoid potential fraud or scams.

What Is Aadhaar Locking?

Aadhaar locking is a system allowing individuals to lock and unlock their Aadhaar numbers. This move empowers residents with greater control over the security of their unique identification data.

How To Lock Your UID?

Residents can lock their UID (Unique Identification Number) through the official UIDAI website (www.myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) or the mAadhaar app.

By opting for this security feature, individuals restrict any form of authentication using UID, UID Token, and VID (virtual ID) for biometrics, demographics, and OTP modalities.

To lock the UID, individuals need a 16-digit VID number. If they don't have one, it can be obtained through SMS by sending 'GVID' followed by the final four or eight digits of the UID to 1947 (Example: GVID 1234).

Alternatively, they can visit the UIDAI website, select Aadhaar Lock & Unlock services, choose the UID Lock Radio Button, and input the UID number, full name, pin code, and security code. After selecting OTP or TOTP, the UID will be successfully locked.

How To Unlock Your UID?

To unlock the UID, individuals can use the most recent VID on the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app. Through SMS, they can send 'RVID' followed by the last 4 or 8 digits of the UID to 1947 (Example: RVID 1234).

Alternatively, on the UIDAI website, they can select the Unlock radio button, enter the Latest VID and security code, and click on OTP or TOTP for a successful UID unlock.

How To Recover VID After Forgetting?

If someone forgets their VID after locking the UID, they can retrieve it using SMS. By sending 'RVID' followed by the last 4 or 8 digits of the UID to 1947 (Example: RVID 1234), they will receive the VID on their registered mobile number.