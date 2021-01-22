हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

Protect yourself from instant loan apps trap; SBI cautions customers, shares 4 tips

SBI has been constantly reminding the customers how that they should adopt certain practices amidst rising cases of banking and loan frauds.  It is imperative that every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions, however, despite taking precautions, sometimes these cybercriminals get hold of your account details and syphon off your hard earned money.

Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is very active on microblogging site Twitter, and keeps updating the customers regarding safety measures on banking, loan, ATM practices and more from time to time.

State Bank of India keeps reminding the customers how that they should adopt certain practices amidst rising cases of banking and loan frauds.

It is imperative that every customers should use optimum caution while doing transactions, however, despite taking precautions, sometimes these cybercriminals get hold of your account details and syphon off your hard earned money.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India has recently tweeted that customers should be vigilant and remain safe from fraudsters, who dupe you in the pretext of easy and quick loans.

SBI has tweeted:

The bank has also shared four tips, asking the customers to follow them so that they remain safe from fraudsters and scammers promising instant loans.

Do not click any suspicious link.

Check the authenticity of the app before downloading it.

Evaluate the terms and conditions of the offer.

For all your financial requirements, check https://bank.sbi

