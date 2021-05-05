Provident Fund: Here’s how you can change your bank account number for PF withdrawal

The second Covid-19 wave has left many jobless or in dire need of funds. Many Provident Fund (PF) subscribers are withdrawing their investments in these tough times to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

However, many are facing troubles in withdrawing PF investment due to old bank account details. If you need to need to withdraw your savings with the Provident Fund (PF), and are unable to change your bank account number, then you’re not alone, as many face difficulties in updating their bank details.

Here’s how you can update your bank details associated with Provident Fund:

1. You first need to visit the office EPFO portal, which is https://www.epfindia.gov.in/ or unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

2. You then need to log in using your UAN ID and password.

3. Click on ‘Manage’ and select the ‘KYC” option from the drop-down menu.

4. Now you have to click on ‘Documents’ and click the ‘Bank’ option.

5. For updating the bank account details, you now have to enter the bank account number along with its IFSC code.

6. You just need to tap on the ‘Save’ option, after which the portal will show ‘KYC pending for approval.

7. Finally, you need to submit the bank documents as proof to the employer.

It is important to note that unless and until your employer verifies the submitted documents, your bank details won’t get updated on the portal. Once your employer approves it, the status of the PF portal will get updated to ‘Digitally Approved KYC.'

