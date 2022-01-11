Punjab National Bank increasing service charges on various banking ops from January 15 –Details here

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a public notice regarding change in service charges pertaining to general banking operations (non-credit related service charges) applicable with effect from 15 January 2022.

Here’s looking at PNB revised service charges of general banking operations



Minimum Balance Requirement

Minimum balance requirement and charges for not maintaining minimum balance in the account in rural area has been hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. (Also read: Submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra via PNB video call service)

Closure Of Account -CA

Current Accounts Closed within 14 days from the opening of account has been revised to Rs 800 from Rs 600. There will be no charges on accounts closed after 12 months.

Demand Draft Issuance Of Duplicate Draft/Revalidation Of Draft / Cancellation Of Drafts/Other Instruments

Demand Draft/Other instrument Revalidation, Cancellation Charges, Issuance of Lost instrument(s), Issuance of Duplicate Draft has been revised from Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Cheques (Including Ecs) / Bills Returning Charges (Outward)

Outward Returning Charges for amount upto Rs 1 lakh has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per instrument and for amount of cheque above Rs 1 lakh has been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per instrument.

Locker/ Safe Custody

Locker/ Safe Custody Annual Rent charges have been hiked in rural and urban metro.

Restriction On Number Of Operations

Previously number of locker visits per year-15 visits per year free; thereafter Rs 100/- per visit was charged. After the new revision, number of locker visits per year-12 visits per year free; thereafter Rs 100 per visit will be charged.

PNB said, “All other service charges of general banking related (non-credit related) except above, as mentioned on the bank’s website will remain unchanged. It is reiterated that all the service charges mentioned in annexures, are exclusive of all taxes (e.g. GST etc.) unless otherwise specified. Accordingly, all taxes, as applicable, at prevailing rates to be charged additionally.”

