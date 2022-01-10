Submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra via PNB video call service --Step by step process on how to do it

New Delhi: In what would benefit several Central Government pensioners, public-sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) launched video call service for the submission of life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

Using PNB's Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP), pensioners will be able to submit life certificates online from the comfort of their homes.

PNB has tweeted:

Now submitting Life Certificate is easier than ever before! Here's how you can submit your document through Video Call #LifeCertificate #VideoCall pic.twitter.com/Rn1H97rb7H — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) December 30, 2021

How to submit a life certificate through PNB's V-CIP?

Visit https://www.pnbindia.in/

Go to 'Online Services' and click 'LC submission through video KYC'.

You will be taken to another page https://onlinesb.pnbindia.in/static/pnb/pwa/main.html

Enter your PNB account number and registered mobile number

Select right on the terms and conditions "Proceed"

You will get a one-time password (OTP) sent on your registered mobile number

Fill in your Aadhaar Number, accept the terms and conditions and proceed

Enter OTP for verification of Aadhaar

Select your pension type. If you select 'Regular Pension', click on 'Submit Request For Video Life Certificate'. if you select 'Family Pension' then enter the required details of your employment and marital status and then click on 'Submit Request For Video Life Certificate'.

Your request for submission of your life certificate will be submitted successfully.

Proceed to Video Call

Note the process of the video life certificate. Read the instructions for Android and iOS carefully.

Click on 'Call Now' and make sure you have enabled your browser permission and then click on 'Start Calling'

You will then have to wait for the PNB bank official to attend your call once available. During the call the bank official will interact and ask questions as desired for completion of the process. They will also capture your photograph.

Once your life certificate submission process is completed, you will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the government has extended the deadline for central government pensioners to submit their life certificates until February 28, 2022.

"In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in many states and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus, it has been decided to extend the existing deadline for submission of Life Certificates for all age groups of pensioners to December 31, 2021." All Central Government pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate until February 28, 2022. The pension shall be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) without interruption over this extended period," a ministry circular said.