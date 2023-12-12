trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697877
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Cautions Against Unauthorised Campaigns On Loan waiver

In a statement, the RBI said that it has noticed certain misleading advertisements enticing borrowers by offering loan waivers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Cautions Against Unauthorised Campaigns On Loan waiver

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued red flag against certain misleading advertisements and campaigns on loan waiver.

In a statement, the RBI said that it has noticed certain misleading advertisements enticing borrowers by offering loan waivers. 

"These entities seem to be actively promoting many such campaigns in the print media as well as social media platforms. There are reports of such entities charging a service/legal fee for issuing ‘debt waiver certificates’ without any authority," RBI said. 

The central bank added, "It has also come to our notice that in certain locations, campaigns are being run by a few persons, which undermine the efforts of Banks in enforcing their rights over the securities charged to the Banks. Such entities are misrepresenting that dues to financial institutions including banks need not be repaid. 

RBI said that such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions and, above all, the interest of the depositors. 

"It may also be noted that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses.Members of the public are cautioned not to fall prey to such false and misleading campaigns and report such incidents to law enforcement agencies," said RBI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal