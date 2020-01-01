RBI launches Mobile Aided Note Identifier App to help visually challenged persons

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday (January 1, 2020) launched a mobile application MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) to aid visually challenged persons in identifying denomination of currency notes. The app can be freely downloaded from Android Play Store and iOS App Store.

Issuing a statement, the RBI said, "Indian banknotes contain several features which enable the visually impaired (colour blind, partially sighted and blind people) to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues, and patterns."

"Technological progress has opened up new opportunities for making Indian banknotes more accessible for the visually impaired, thereby facilitating their day to day transactions," it added.

The mobile application, MANI, will have the following features:

1. Capable of identifying the denominations of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series banknote by checking front or reverse side/part of the note including half folded notes at various holding angles and broad range of light conditions (normal light/daylight/low light/ etc.).

2. Ability to identify the denomination through an audio notification in Hindi/English and non-sonic mode such as vibration (suitable for those with vision and hearing impairment).

3. After installation, the mobile application does not require the internet and works in offline mode.

4. Ability to navigate the mobile application via voice controls for accessing the application features wherever the underlying device & operating system combination supports voice-enabled controls.

5. The application is free and can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges/payment.

6. This mobile application does not authenticate a note as being either genuine or counterfeit.