हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI rules

RBI Rules: Follow THIS or your cheque will bounce

The new rule will further lessen the time and notably, you have to keep a minimum balance in the bank account so that it gets cleared easily.

RBI Rules: Follow THIS or your cheque will bounce

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already come up with a few new rules in banking transactions from August 1 and one such rule is related to the cheque book. 

The apex bank has come with a new change that the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) will remain operational 24 hours a day and this will be seen in all national and private banks. That said, this new rule will benefit the cheque book users as their issued cheques will be easily cleared on a holiday. This means that the issued cheques will be cleared on a Saturday or Sunday too.

The new rule will further lessen the time and notably, you have to keep a minimum balance in the bank account so that it gets cleared easily. If you process the cheque faster, then there is a high chance that it may get bounced and then you will be liable to pay the penalty of a fine. This is a major overhaul when it comes to banking. 

It is important for customers to keep in mind that NACH will be operational all hours of the day and even on holidays. NACH is basically a bulk payment system that is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). It also facilitates several types of transactions such as salaries, pensions, interest, dividends and so on. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBI rulescheque bookchequesNACHRBI banking transaction rules
Next
Story

Attention HDFC customers! Few bank services to remain unavailable for 2 days, check timings

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Preparation of Delhi Police before 15th August