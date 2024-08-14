Advertisement
RBL Bank Launches Special Edition Of Vijay Fixed Deposits, Offers Upto 8.85% Interest Rates

RBL Bank Special Edition Vijay Fixed Deposits offer a distinctive 500-day tenor for deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: RBL Bank has launched special edition of ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’ offering upto 8.85 percent interest rates. The bank said that the Special Edition Of Vijay Fixed Deposits has been designed as a mark of respect and appreciation for the service members.

The ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’ offer a distinctive 500-day tenor for deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.

"As India honours its war heroes this Independence Month, RBL Bank is pleased to announce a special edition of ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’. This limited-period offer pays tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our brave soldiers while providing exceptional financial benefits," the bank said in a statement. 

 
RBL Special Edition Of Vijay Fixed Deposits offer the following interest rates:

8.85% p.a. for Super Senior Citizens

8.60% p.a. for Senior Citizens

8.1% p.a. for Regular Fixed Deposit


"Booking the Vijay Fixed Deposit is straightforward and hassle-free, with just two easy steps either via the RBL Bank MoBank app, where you can secure a deposit from the comfort of your home or visit the nearest RBL Bank branch for personalised assistance," said the bank.

