New Delhi: Salaried taxpayers across the country have recently received messages from the Income Tax department regarding their Total Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

What Tax Department Sent?

The message, sent as an SMS, informs taxpayers about the total TDS deducted by their employer for the quarter ending December 31, along with the cumulative TDS for the financial year 2023-24. The SMS urges recipients to view their 26AS statement for further details. (Also Read: Security Alert For Android Users! Indian Govt Issued High-Risk Warning: Read More)

Clarification: No Additional Tax Payment Required

This message has led to confusion among taxpayers, with some fearing they may owe additional taxes to the department. However, it's important to note that the SMS is not a demand for extra tax payment. (Also Read: Customer Get Delayed Food Delivery On Tuesday, Swiggy Blames 'Weekend Peak Hour', Chat Goes Viral)

According to officials, the message serves as an acknowledgment of the total TDS deposited during the final quarter and the previous financial year.

SMS Alert Service

Introduced in late 2016, this SMS alert service aims to keep taxpayers informed about their total TDS deductions. It provides clarity on tax dues or excess deductions and helps individuals reconcile the details with their salary slips.

Online Tax Filing Forms

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has made online forms available for filing tax returns for the financial year 2023-24. These include ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 forms, accessible on the department's website.

Deadline For Filing Tax Returns

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Income Tax Department's online portal to file their taxes using the available forms. The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY24 is July 31, 2024.