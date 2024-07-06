Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth Revealed: Know All About His Salary, Car Collections & More

New Delhi: Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 and secured another prestigious ICC trophy and a top prize of 2.25 million dollars (Rs 20.42 crore). This victory is particularly special as it comes after a 13 year wait. Further, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded the team Rs 125 crore for their outstanding performance in the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement following the big win.

Curious about how much the captain of the Indian cricket team earns? Let’s take a look at Rohit Sharma's impressive salary, net worth, and his expensive apartment and luxurious car collections.

Net Worth

Rohit Sharma known as the “Hitman” in cricket has an estimated net worth of Rs 214 crore, according to reports from ABP Live and Times Now. Since taking over as captain of Team India in 2021 he has led the team to many milestones. Sharma, at 37 has also diversified his investments into start-ups, actively participated in brand endorsements and established CricKingdom, a global cricket academy.

Rohit Sharma's BCCI Salary

Rohit Sharma's status as a key player for Team India places him in the elite A+ Grade category of players. This prestigious position comes with an annual BCCI contract worth Rs 7 crore.//

Rohit Sharma's Brand Endorsements

Rohit Sharma is reportedly endorsing around 28 brands, including Jio Cinema, Hublot, Max Life Insurance, GoIbibo, CEAT Tyres, USHA, Oppo, Highlander, and others. According to reports, he earns approximately Rs 5 crore from these brand endorsements.

Rohit Sharma's Car Collection

Rohit Sharma has a passion for automobiles, and his impressive collection includes a Skoda Laura, Toyota Fortuner, BMW X3, Mercedes GLS 400d, and BMW M5 (Formula One Edition). Recently, he added a Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 3.15 crore, to his collection in March 2022.

Rohit Sharma’s Apartment Details

The Sharma family lives on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, a 53-story building with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. They bought this home in 2015, the same year Rohit got engaged to Ritika. Spanning 6,000 square feet and valued at around Rs 30 crore their apartment features four bedrooms and many impressive amenities, making it a truly enviable residence.