SBI alert! Bank’s net banking, YONO, UPI services will remain unavailable on October 9, 10, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday (October 8), announced that several of its internet banking services will remain unavailable on October 9 and October 11. The largest state-owned bank added that for a few hours, customers won’t be able able to use the bank’s internet banking and other services such as YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI.

SBI customers won’t be able to use the services mentioned above for a total of 120 minutes on Saturday (October 9) and Sunday (October 10). In a tweet, SBI said, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.”

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities from 00:20 hrs to 02.20 on 9th Oct 2021(120 minutes) and from 23:20 hrs on 10th Oct 2021 to 1.20 hrs on 11th Oct(120 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us." the state-owned lender said.

This isn’t the first time when SBI has announced the temporary unavailability of its internet banking services. In the past few months, the bank has taken slight breaks to improve its digital banking services. The temporary outages also help the bank to make internet banking more secure for users. Also Read: From finding free methods to contact friends, to President, Product at Zoom - the Journey of Velchamy Sankarlingam

In India, SBI operates the largest banking network with more than 22,000 branches and over 57,000 AMTs across the length and breadth of the country. The bank has more than 85 million net banking customers as of 31 December 2020. Also Read: Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 billion valuation: Report

