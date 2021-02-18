SBI alert! Bank warns customers to not click on illicit instant loan message links

You must be familiar with instant loan messages that pop up on your phone with almost everybody. In today’s generation, everyone needs a loan to maintain a certain kind of lifestyle and this lures that person to click on such links which are potentially dangerous, and then, later on, they fret on it after their bank account becomes empty.

In order to protect people from fraudsters, the State Bank of India has tweeted that their bank account holders should not click on any such links asking to provide instant loans. These fraudulent offers promise the process to be quick and hassle-free.

SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps! Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.”

The bank has also shared some safety tips apart from giving the message to its customers of the fraudulent instant loan apps which could be a trap.

If someone is looking to get loans, one should directly go to the bank or check their CIBIL score and if it matches the bank’s requirements, then a hassle-free loan is provided to the customer.

Also, a customer should check the authenticity of an app before downloading or giving any kind of documents.

All details about loan disbursement are given on the bank’s website and the customer can also call the customer care number to know more about the loans.