हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

SBI alert! Bank warns customers to not click on illicit instant loan message links

SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps! Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.”

SBI alert! Bank warns customers to not click on illicit instant loan message links

You must be familiar with instant loan messages that pop up on your phone with almost everybody. In today’s generation, everyone needs a loan to maintain a certain kind of lifestyle and this lures that person to click on such links which are potentially dangerous, and then, later on, they fret on it after their bank account becomes empty.

In order to protect people from fraudsters, the State Bank of India has tweeted that their bank account holders should not click on any such links asking to provide instant loans. These fraudulent offers promise the process to be quick and hassle-free.

SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps! Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.”

The bank has also shared some safety tips apart from giving the message to its customers of the fraudulent instant loan apps which could be a trap.

If someone is looking to get loans, one should directly go to the bank or check their CIBIL score and if it matches the bank’s requirements, then a hassle-free loan is provided to the customer.

Also, a customer should check the authenticity of an app before downloading or giving any kind of documents.

All details about loan disbursement are given on the bank’s website and the customer can also call the customer care number to know more about the loans.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBIState Bank of Indiainstant loansinstant loan messages
Next
Story

PF subscribers alert! EPFO issues new guidelines for name, age and other corrections – Know what you can correct, what you can't

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Kiska Bengal: If the minister is not safe in Bengal, what will happen to the general public?