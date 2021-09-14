SBI alert! Banking services to be closed for 2 hours tomorrow, transactions to be affected --Check details here

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has yet again come up with its maintenance work, due to which customers won’t be able to use SBI’s digital banking services.

SBI took to Twitter to inform about the temporary suspension of internet banking services so that its customers can schedule their transactions accordingly without facing any issues. SBI has requested its esteemed customers to bear with the bank it strives to provide a better Banking experience.

SBI tweeted that the state lender will be undertaking maintenance activities on its internet banking application between 00.00 hours and 02.00 hours on on September 15 (120 minutes). During this period OnlineSBI will be unavailable, SBI said.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #OnlineSBI #SBI pic.twitter.com/5SXHK20Dit — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 14, 2021

Prior to this, SBI temporarily shut down its services for maintenance breaks last month too. The bank’s digital services remained unavailable for a few hours on July 16 and July 17.

SBI posted a 55 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,504 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by decline in bad loans. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 4,189.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

