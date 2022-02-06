SBI Alert! Your banking services will soon stop if you fail to do THIS, bank cautions 40 crore users

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has sent an alert to its millions across the country, urging them to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March 31, 2022. The bank has cautioned its users to do the necessary work before the due date otherwise their banking service could get impacted.

SBI said in a tweet, “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.”

“If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be used for carrying out specific transactions.” the bank added.

Notably, SBI had extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar from September 30 2021 to 31 March 2022, keeping view of the ongoing pandemic.

Here’s how to link PAN-Aadhaar card first way

Step 1: Go to the official website of Income Tax https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.

Step 4: Select the box 'I have only year of birth in aadhaar card' if only your date of birth is mentioned on the document.

Step 5: Verify details via captcha code or select the OTP option.

Step 6: Select the link Aadhaar button and your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

Link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS

Step 1: Type - UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> in the message box. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Centre may finalise on basic hike, DA arrears soon, check latest update

Step 2: Send the message to 567678 or 56161, and your PAN will be linked to your Aadhaar Card. Also Read: Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 2,197 crore; interest income surges 14%

Live TV

#mute