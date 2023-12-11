Special FD Schemes With High Interest Rates Of THESE 3 Banks Are Ending On December 31, SBI FD In The List

New Delhi: Come December 31 and deadline for Special Fixed Deposit (FD) Schemes of several banks --State Bank Of India, IDBI and Indian Bank will come to an end. Interested senior citizen investors can put their money in the schemes to earn a higher interest rate on FD policies.

Banks had earlier introduced the scheme for a select period to provide senior citizens and regular customers with a chance to get better returns on their investments. However, Banks later revised the deadlines a few times, considering demand from public.

As of now, the current deadline to invest in SBI Amrit Kalash (400 Days) FD Scheme, IDBI Utsav FD Scheme and Indian Bank's IND SUPER 400 Days Scheme is December 31.

SBI Amrit Kalash (400 Days) FD Scheme

The last date to apply for the 400-day tenor SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme is December 31, 2023. The scheme has been granted multiple lifelines to accommodate interested participants. The 400-day tenor special deposit scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.10%. Senior citizens, staff, and staff pensioners are eligible for additional interest rates that apply to their respective categories.

IDBI Utsav FD For 375 Days And 444 Days

IDBI Banks's festive offer ‘Utsav FD’ for 375 Days and 444 Days is available up to December 31, 2023. IDBI bank provides 7.10 percent interest p.a to General/NRE/NRO public for 375 Days and 7.60 percent interest p.a to Senior Citizens. It offers 7.25 percent interest p.a to General/NRE/NRO public for 444 Days and 7.75 percent interest p.a to Senior Citizens.

Indian Bank's IND SUPER 400 Days

Indian Bank's IND SUPER 400 DAYS is a Special Term Deposit Product “IND SUPER 400 DAYS “offering higher rate of interest with fixed maturity tenor of 400 days in the form of FD/MMD. Customers can invest Minimum Amount of Rs 10,000 and a Maximum Amount of Less than Rs 2 Crore. The RATE OF INTEREST payable to Public from 03.11.2023 -31.12.2023 is 7.25% p.a, Senior Citizen is 7.75% p.a and Super Senior Citizen is 8.00% p.a.