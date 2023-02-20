SBI Announces Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme with upto 7.60 percent Rate of Interest, SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme Available till 31 March 2023

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme for domestic and NRI customers.

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme for domestic and NRI customers comes with 'attractive interest rates' and has a tenure of 400 days, said SBI.

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD scheme offers 7.10 percent interest rates, while senior citizens will get 7.60 interest on the FD. However, the SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit is valid only for a limited period. Customers availing the FD can do so till 31 March 2023.

SBI has tweeted, "Introducing “Amrit Kalash Deposit” for domestic and NRI customers with attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure and much more."

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to increase its key lending rate by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures following the repo rate hike by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new rates is effective from February 15, as per SBI’s website.

The Bank is now offering 7% from 6.75% interest for FDs maturing between 2 years to less than 3 years and 6.5% from 6.25% on 3 years to less than 5 years.