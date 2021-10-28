SBI Customer Care Number: Bank releases new toll-free number to solve customer queries

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a new customer care number using which account holders can share their concerns and raise their queries with the country’s largest state-owned lender.

Announcing the launch of the new contact number, SBI said, “Phone banking just got better! SBI contact centre gets a new easy to dial the number.” SBI customers can use the new customer care number to receive a host of services offered by SBI.

Call us toll-free on 1800 1234 and get a wide range of services on the go with SBI Contact Centre.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 27, 2021

SBI New Toll-Free Customer Care Number

In the same tweet, SBI also revealed the new customer care number to be used by its crores of customers across India. “Call us toll-free on 1800 1234 and get a wide range of services on the go with SBI Contact Centre. What are you waiting for?” SBI said in its tweet.

The latest phone number issued by SBI is toll-free, meaning that customers can use raise their queries with the bank free of cost. Besides the new toll-free number, SBI has also introduced a slew of other services to make banking easier and safer.

For instance, SBI has recently introduced OTP-based ATM cash withdrawals to make banking more secure than ever. “Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority,” SBI tweeted. Also Read: Sensex cracks 1,159 point; Nifty slumps below 17,900

As of now, customers can use the OTP-based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs. However, no such facility is available for SBI customers at other bank ATMs as of now. Also Read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale now live: Pixel 4a at Rs 24,749, check offers on iPhone 12, Realme X7

