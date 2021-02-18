हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI customers alert! Avail personal loan up to 20 lakh, give a missed call or an SMS on THIS number

Check key features of SBI personal loan.  

SBI customers alert! Avail personal loan up to 20 lakh, give a missed call or an SMS on THIS number

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has brought a special facility for its customers. SBI is offering personal loans to its customers and all they need to do is just give a missed call or send an SMS to a specific number. 

The bank has tweeted:

"Whether it’s your wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan for all your needs," the SBI website on personal loans reads.

These are the key features of SBI personal loan

  • Loan up to 20 lakhs.
     
  • Low interest rates.
     
  • Interest on daily reducing balance.
     
  • Low processing charges.
     
  • Minimal documentation.
     
  • Zero hidden costs.
     
  • Provision for second Loan.
     
  • No security, no guarantor.

Those willing to avail the SBI loan facility can dial 1800-11-2211 for more information/ applying through Contact Centre. The customers can also give a Missed Call on 7208933142 or SMS “PERSONAL” on 7208933145 to get a call back from SBI Contact Centre.

