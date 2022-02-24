SBI customers alert! Here's what to do if you have accidentally revealed password or PIN

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has laid out a detailed guidelines for prevention of Phishing.

SBI has time and again been reminding its customer to never reveal their password or PIN to anybody. However, if you have accidentally revealed password or PIN, Here's What to do.

SBI said if a customer feels that he has been phished or he has provided personal information at a place he should not have, he can carry out the following immediately as a damage mitigation measure:

· Please lock your user access immediately by clicking Here

· Contact your bank/financial institution or credit card company

· Contact your local police

· Always report phishing to report.phishing@sbi.co.in

· Check your account statement and ensure that it is correct in every respect

· Report any erroneous entries to the bank

· Use the other compensatory controls provided by the bank like setting the limits for demand draft and trusted third parties to zero, enabling high security, etc. to minimize the risk

Phishing is a general term for e-mails, text messages as well as websites fabricated and sent by criminals to customers in such a way that it looks like they have come from well-known and trusted sources.

