SBI customers can withdraw cash from ATM without debit card, here’s how

New Delhi: Have you ever left your home to withdraw cash from the ATM, but forgot to bring the ATM or debit card? Well, you’re probably not alone as many at least once in their lifetime had forgotten to carry an ATM card to the machines. However, if you’re a State Bank of India (SBI) customer, then you will now not need a debit card for withdrawing cash from the ATM.

SBI has recently introduced a new banking feature that lets customers withdraw cash from an ATM without a debit card. Customers can use the SBI YONO to take out the cash from the machine without an ATM/debit card.

You can withdraw cash from any SBI ATMs. Moreover, the app also works well at POS terminals and Customer Service Points (CSP), doing away with the requirement to carry the card at all times with you.

SBI Bank customers can withdraw a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 10,000 from SBI ATMs using the YONO app by following the process mentioned below:

Step 1: Log in to the YONO app on your phone.

Step 2: Click on YONO Cash on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the ATM section under YONO Cash.

Step 4: Enter the amount and enter.

Step 5: Create a 6 digit PIN.

Step 6: Once you have created the PIN, a YONO Cash transaction number will arrive at your registered mobile number. The number is valid only for 6 hours.

Step 7: Now tap on the YONO Cash option at ATM.

Step 8: Enter the YONO Cash transaction number sent to the registered mobile number and the 6 digit PIN generated by you.

Step 9: After the completion of the process, you can now collect cash from the ATM.

