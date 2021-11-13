WhatsApp ‘Friend in Need’ scam on the rise: Here’s all you need to know, how to remain safe

New Delhi: Scamsters have found yet another unique way to thug innocuous users of the Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp. Several users of the social media app in the UK have been looted with the latest attempt of fraudsters that has left law enforcement authorities in the country worried.

What is WhatsApp ‘Friend in Need’ scam?

In WhatsApp ‘Friend in Need’ scam, scamsters pretend to be one’s friend or relative. The text that is sent to the victims asks for financial help. The scamsters asks the victim to help them soon.

Without any idea about who is actually sending messages, victims send money to the scamster without realising it is not their friend or family member. Once the money is sent, there appears no way of getting it back.

“Scammers send messages that appear to come from a friend or family member asking for personal information, money or a six-digit pin number,” head of the National Trading Standards Louise Baxter was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Who are the victims?

According to the agency, about 59 per cent of the WhatsApp users in the UK have received a similar message seeking help from their contacts. The message was actually sent by the fraudsters.

"If you receive a suspicious message... calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check someone is who they say they are. A friend in need is a friend worth calling," WhatsApp said in its latest awareness campaign, as quoted by HT.

How scamsters are able to send messages?

Scamsters use stolen smartphones to send the need for help message to contacts saved in the smartphone. Since the number is already saved in the victims' contact list, they transfer the money in a snap after receiving the call for help.

How to stay safe?

You can contact the person via a phone call to check if the request for money is genuine or not. Moreover, if you know the financial details or have access to the debit or credit cards of the person, then don’t share it with the scamsters before verifying if it is that person on the side or a scamster.