SBI doorstep banking: From cash pick up, delivery and more, check 9 prominent facilities you can avail

New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, State Bank of India has come up with a host of facilities that allows you to get your work from the comfort of your home. For these functions, you don’t have to visit the bank branch any more. SBI Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services is one such facility that the bank’s customer can avail.

Since 2018, SBI has been offering a variety of Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services. The following Doorstep Banking Services are available at select branches (w.e.f. 05.01.2018).

Cash pickup.



Cash delivery.



Cheque pickup



Cheque requisition Slip pickup.



Form 15H pickup.



Delivery of Drafts.



Delivery of Term Deposit Advice



Life Certificate Pickup.



KYC documents pickup.

As per the Bank's website, senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently abled or infirm Persons (Having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including those who are visually impaired will be able to avail of the above mentioned services.

The service will be available for Fully KYC compliant account holders while their valid Mobile Number should be registered with the account.

Furthermore, customers having registered address within a radius of 5 KMs from the Home Branch will be able to avail the services.

The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to Rs 20,000 per transaction per day. SBI will take service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions which is Rs 60+GST and Rs100+GST for financial transactions. Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.

The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

