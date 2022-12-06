SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate for NRI, Senior Citizens 2022-23: Check 1 year return calculator

SBI FD Interest Rates 2022: The fixed deposit interest rates have been on the rise and lenders across the private and public sectors have revised their interest rates to make it more lucrative. India's public sector lender State Bank of India has also revised its fixed deposit rates for no-senior citizens, senior citizens and Non-Resident Indians. The bank is offering a guaranteed return of up to 6.9% for investors. The interest rate payable to SBI Staff and SBI pensioners will be 1.00 % over and above the applicable rates.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate SBI for 1 Year and 5 years for Domestic Investors/Senior Citizens

The State Bank of India is offering a return of 6.1% to non-senior citizens while senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 6.6% on one year deposit. The interest rate for a five-year deposit is 6.1% for the general public and 6.9% for senior citizens.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate SBI NRI

The bank is offering 6.1% return on Non-Resident External (NRE) Account Fixed Deposits for an amount up to Rs 2 crore and 6% for an amount above Rs 2 crore. If the deposits are made for five or more years, the rate is 6.1% for amounts up to Rs 2 crore and 5% for an amount above Rs 2 crore.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate SBI Calculator

If you are a senior citizen living in India and want to invest Rs 5 lakhs in the SBI fixed deposit for one year, you will earn an interest of Rs 33,826 while the maturity amount would be Rs 5,33,826 at the rate of 6.6%. If you invest this amount for five years, the maturity amount would be Rs 5,35,403.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate SBI Calculator for Rs 1 crore NRI Deposit

In the case of the NRI deposits, the rate of return is 6.1%. So, if an NRI invests Rs 1 crore for one year or five years, he/she will get a return of Rs 6,10,000 as interest and the maturity amount would be Rs 1,06,10,000.