SBI Fraud Alert! Bank cautions customers of ‘Screen Sharing’ fraud, check how to stay safe

New Delhi: The credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Card, has cautioned its customers of the ‘Screen Sharing’ fraud, which is being used by scammers to loot the money from the bank accounts of innocuous users of the bank. The country’s largest state-owned bank’s credit card department shared an email with its customers to raise awareness about the ‘Screen Sharing’ fraud.

In the email, SBI Card said that Screen Sharing Fraud is a new way for online scammers to gain access to your personal and financial information. “Fraudsters are on a lookout to defraud by convincing you to download a third party application and get full control over your device,” the bank said to its customers.

SBI Card also shared multiple ways using which customers can protect themselves from becoming a victim of screen sharing fraud. The lender also shared the modus operandi of the fraudsters.

In its email, SBI Card said that the fraudster poses as a company representative and asks you to download a remote access/screen-sharing app. “As you download the app and start using it, the fraudster gets full control and access to your information,” the lender added in its communication.

Customers should note that SBI Card never asks them to download any third-party remote access or screen sharing application. The department urged its customers do not respond to any call/SMS/email asking you to download any app in order to assist you online or to update documents. Also Read: Greater Noida authority to change names of sectors- Here's how they'll be renamed

SBI Card has also advised customers never to share credit card details such as expiry date, CVV, OTP, and PIN with anyone, even with SBI Card representatives. Also Read: CitiBank scales down India ops–Here’s looking at 7 international banks that made India exit in last 2 decades

