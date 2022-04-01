हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Greater Noida

Greater Noida authority to change names of sectors- Here's how they'll be renamed

The residential sectors will now be renamed numerically (Sector 1,2,3...) replacing the Alpha, Beta Gama etc names.

Greater Noida authority to change names of sectors- Here's how they'll be renamed
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: A committee has been formed to change the names of residential sectors and tech zones of Greater Noida. The residential sectors will be named numerically (1,2,3...) instead of greek letters viz Alpha, Beta, or Gama. The committee will also take suggestions from the residents of Greater Noida.

In 1991, sectors in Greater Noida were named Alpha, Beata, Gama, Delta, etc. Later, the numeral viz. 1,2,3... were also added in their names. Meanwhile, some sectors were named only with numbers like Sector 36 and 37 were settled near the Swarn Nagari residential sector.

Similarly, Sectors 1,2,3, 10, and 12 are situated in Greater Noida West while sectors with numbers in between these are not present which creates confusion in communicating the address.

The decision to change the names of the sectors in Greater Noida was taken in a meeting chaired by the Greater Noida Authority CEO,  Narendra Bhooshan on Thursday (March 31). The meeting was also attended by ACEO Deep Chandra and other top officials of the Authority.

The names of all the industrial sectors will be prefixed with 'Ecotech' while all the sectors of IT industries will be named 'Knowledge Park' 1, 2, 3....

Names of the tech zones will be dissolved and all the residential areas will be named on the numbers 1, 2, 3,...

After the implementation of these changes, on the lease deed of the property, the old names of the sectors will also be written in brackets along with the new names in order to avoid any confusion.

