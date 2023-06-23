SBI Fund Transfer To Wrong Account? Bank Explains How To Get Your Money Back

New Delhi: Even though we take a lot of safety measures while transferring money, mishaps might sometimes occur. If one digit is changed for another, your hard-earned money will be deposited in the incorrect account. When you notice you sent money to the wrong account, your first idea is often how to get the money back.

Recently, an SBI client encountered the same problem and reported to the State Bank of India (SBI) about it via its official Twitter account.

'Hello, @TheOfficialSBI,' I accidentally paid into the wrong account number. I have provided my branch with all the information requested by the helpdesk. My branch is still giving no information about the reversal, though. The client posted, "Help please."

Dear @TheOfficialSBI I made a payment to wrong account number by mistake. I have given all the details to my branch as told by the helpline. Still my branch is not providing any information regarding the reversal. Please help. Ravi Agrawal (@RaviAgrawa68779) June 19, 2023

SBI's official Twitter account responded to this question by stating that in situations when a customer has named the incorrect beneficiary, the home branch will conduct follow-up procedures with other banks or banks without incurring any fees.

Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then (1/2) June 22, 2023

The customer can file a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under the Personal segment/ Individual customer - General Banking/ Branch related/No response to queries category with specifics of his or her problem in the provided comment box if the issue persists and is not resolved at the branch level, according to SBI.

