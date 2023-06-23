topStoriesenglish2625917
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI Fund Transfer To Wrong Account? Bank Explains How To Get Your Money Back

Recently, an SBI client encountered the same problem and reported to the State Bank of India (SBI) about it via its official Twitter account. Here's what SBI said in a tweet thread.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Fund Transfer To Wrong Account? Bank Explains How To Get Your Money Back

New Delhi: Even though we take a lot of safety measures while transferring money, mishaps might sometimes occur. If one digit is changed for another, your hard-earned money will be deposited in the incorrect account. When you notice you sent money to the wrong account, your first idea is often how to get the money back.

Recently, an SBI client encountered the same problem and reported to the State Bank of India (SBI) about it via its official Twitter account. (Also Read: World's Wealthiest Professor Who Became The Richest Man In China With Net Worth Of Rs 1,96,120 crore, Failed University Entrance Exams 3 Times)

'Hello, @TheOfficialSBI,' I accidentally paid into the wrong account number. I have provided my branch with all the information requested by the helpdesk. My branch is still giving no information about the reversal, though. The client posted, "Help please." (Also Read: Top 10 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With 108 MP Camera)

SBI's official Twitter account responded to this question by stating that in situations when a customer has named the incorrect beneficiary, the home branch will conduct follow-up procedures with other banks or banks without incurring any fees.

The customer can file a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under the Personal segment/ Individual customer - General Banking/ Branch related/No response to queries category with specifics of his or her problem in the provided comment box if the issue persists and is not resolved at the branch level, according to SBI.

"Please take note that the customer's home branch will conduct follow-up operations with other Bank(s) without incurring any financial obligations if the beneficiary's incorrect account number is supplied. If you experience any problems in this respect at the branch, please file a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under the Personal segment/ Individual customer - General Banking/ Branch related/ No answer to enquiries category and include specifics about the problem in the space provided for comments. In response to the client, SBI tweeted, "The concerned staff will look into it.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'