World's Wealthiest Professor Who Became The Richest Man In China With Net Worth Of Rs 1,96,120 crore, Failed University Entrance Exams 3 Times

New Delhi: In a world as large as Earth, there are many making a difference. As a result, they are the headline makers. Here we come with a rags-to-the-riches tale of a person who failed thrice in the university entrance exam but now he is the richest man in China with a net worth of 2410 crore US Dollars.

Yes! This is the tale of Jack Ma, also known as Ma Yun, the founder and executive chairman of the multibillion-dollar Alibaba Group. Now that Jack's story has so much to say, a book would still not be enough to tell the whole tale. We did our best to provide you with the finest peep, so there!

Jack Ma Personal Details

The 36th richest person in the world and a well-known Chinese business magnate, Jack was born on October 15th, 1964. He is not only the first mainland Chinese entrepreneur to have appeared on the cover of Forbes, but he is also the richest man in China with an estimated net worth of $23.9 billion.

Jack is married to his friend from college, Zhang Ying, and they have three children together: two daughters and a son.

Jack Ma: Background

Jack was born into a typical musician-storyteller household that belonged to the lower middle class. He was raised with an older brother and a younger sister. He had a natural aptitude for learning English and used to ride his bike to the local hotel every morning to interact with guests and show them around the neighbourhood.

He met and grew close to a foreigner who thought his real Chinese name was difficult to say and gave him the name "Jack" at that time.

Jack Ma: Education

As he grew older, Jack attended Hangzhou Normal University and earned a bachelor's degree in English in 1988 despite three attempts to pass the university entrance exam failing. He won the vote to serve as student chairman.

Jack Ma: Lecturer

Later, he moved on to work at Hangzhou Dianzi University as a lecturer in English and International Trade for a $12 monthly pay. He also completed his education at the Beijing-based Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), where he finished his studies in 2006.

Jack Ma: Starting Of Professional Career

Jack had begun a translation business when China's export boom occurred, which gave him the chance to travel to the United States for the first time in 1994. He first came across the internet there.

The first thing he looked up on the internet during this initial encounter was "beer"! Even though he discovered a tonne of pertinent data from other nations, China was shockingly absent!

He continued looking for more general information about China, but to his surprise, he came up empty-handed. As a result, he and his friend decided to create a website about China.

He became aware of the possibilities of the Internet after receiving numerous letters from Chinese people seeking to know about him.

Thus, in April 1995, Jack raised $20,000 and launched an online business with his wife and a friend. "China Yellow Pages" was the name of the business, which specialised in building websites for businesses. It was even said to be China's first internet company.

Jack Ma: Foundation Of Alibaba

And in 1999, after about a year of serving as the organization's information technology director, he left and co-founded Alibaba.com with a group of 18 other people!