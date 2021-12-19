SBI introduces a 3-in-1 account facility: Check top features, steps to open new account

New Delhi: State Bank of India has introduced a 3-in-1 account that offers the benefits of a normal bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account. The new banking facility for customers will provide them with a simple and paperless trading experience.

Using the account, customers can kickstart their stock market journey, as they will get the benefits of a Demat and trading account with a new banking facility. For the unversed, one needs to have a Demat and trading account to start investing in stock markets.

Customers opening the 3-in-1 account are likely to be able to invest in initial public offers (IPO) to benefit from listing gains. SBI said that customers can visit the 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility to know more about the new service. Also Read: IRCTC Update: Long-distance trains will soon have reserved berths for women

In a Tweet, SBI gave more information related to its new banking facility. “Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience,” SBI said. Also Read: LIC IPO unlikely to take place in ongoing fiscal, here’s why investors will have to wait a little longer

SBI 3-in-1 bank account: List of documents required

PAN or Form 60

Photograph



Valid Documents for Address Proof:

Passport

Proof of possession of Aadhar

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Job Card issued by MNREGA

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address

Other documents needed to open SBI Demat and trading account:

Passport size photograph (one)

Pan card copy

Aadhar card copy

One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement

