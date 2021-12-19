हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

IRCTC Update: Long-distance trains will soon have reserved berths for women

The Indian Railways is introducing reserved berths for women to make their travel safer and comfortable. 

IRCTC Update: Long-distance trains will soon have reserved berths for women

New Delhi: In a bid to make Indian trains safer for women, the Indian Railways has now announced that long-distance trains will soon have reserved berths for women. The move is expected to improve the journey of women passengers in long-distance trains of Indian Railways.

While announcing the decision Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in order to ensure the comfortable and safe travel of women passengers in long-distance trains, Indian Railways has allotted special berths for women and several other facilities. 

According to the minister, long-distance trains such as Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains will have six berths in sleeper class reserved for women. The births will be available for all women passengers irrespective of factors such as age. 

Moreover, women passengers can also book berths even if they are travelling with a group of women. In every sleeper coach, 6-7 lower berths will be reserved for women while in the 3AC coaches, 4-5 lower berths will be reserved. 

3-4 berths will also be reserved in 2AC coaches for senior citizens and women above 45. Pregnant women below 45 can also reserve seats to ensure that she has a comfortable train journey. Also Read: PM Kisan 10th instalment: Select farmers could get Rs 4000 next week, check how

He also said that Indian Railways is making special arrangements for the security of women and all passengers. “Police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police have been given special instructions to provide better security to the women passengers,” he was quoted as saying by News18. Also Read: 4 labour codes likely to be implemented by FY23 as many states ready draft rules

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysIRCTCRailway MinisterAshwini Vaishnaw
Next
Story

4 labour codes likely to be implemented by FY23 as many states ready draft rules

Must Watch

PT2M20S

17 thousand rupees found in IT raid at SP leader Rajiv Rai’s house