SBI launched SMS service for FASTag customers; check details here

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new service. The bank is now starting an SMS service to check the balance of FASTag, through which users will now be able to know the balance of FASTag in seconds. The bank gave information about this in a tweet on Saturday, September 9. The public lender tweeted that customers using SBI's FASTag can now know their SBI FASTag balance by sending an SMS to 7208820019 from their registered number.

If you want to know the balance of FASTag installed on a vehicle, you have to send an SMS by writing FTBAL to the number 7208820019. At the same time, if you have many vehicles, and want to check the balance of all FASTag, then you have to write – FTBAL <Vehicle Number> and send it to 7208820019.

Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance. #SBIFastag #SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/mDQQgDl7Mv September 10, 2022

Keep in mind at the time of sending your message that you have to send the message from your mobile number registered with SBI FASTag. Within a few seconds, you will know your FASTag balance.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a sticker on vehicles that works with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. It has expanded rapidly in the last few years in India for collecting toll tax. You put it on the windscreen of the vehicle and then you do not need to pay cash the next time you pass through the toll plaza. The machine that scans FASTag scans your tag and whatever account are linked to that tag, money is deducted directly from it.

Ministry of Road Transport's Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, it has been made mandatory to install FASTag on vehicles from January 1, 2022. M and N class four-wheelers or larger vehicles, which either carry passengers or carry goods have to follow the rules of the Ministry of Road Transport.