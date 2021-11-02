SBI launches Video Life Certificate facility for pensioners: Step by step process to submit life certificate without visiting the bank branch

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners (other than family pensioners) with an aim to offer seamless life certificate submission experience for millions of pensioners.

Pensioners from the comfort of their homes can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch.

Here's the Step by step process to submit life certificate without having to visit SBI bank branch

Pensioners have to log on to www.pensionseva.sbi.

Click on Video LC and enter SBI Pension Account Number.

They will have to submit the OTP received on their registered mobile numbers.

Once they have read the terms and conditions, they can click on ‘Start Journey’.

Pensioners will have to keep their original PAN card in place, click on ‘I am ready', and grant permission to start the video call.

Launching the initiative, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services.”

