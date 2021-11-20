SBI resolves complaint of customer who was denied entry for wearing shorts

New Delhi: A State Bank of India (SBI) customer, early this week, had claimed that he was denied entry at one of the branches of India’s largest public lender because he was wearing shorts. The customer who goes by Ashish on Twitter took to the microblogging platform to display his resent against SBI.

Ashish said on Twitter, “Hey @TheOfficialSBI went to one of your branch today wearing shorts, was told that I need to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to “maintain decency".

“Is there some sort of an official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?" he asked while tagging the state-owned bank. Soon, several other users joined him with their own incidents with the bank.

“Can you please point me to a dress code for customers?" has asked SBI. Moreover, after a user asked for further more clarification, he said, “The gist is I entered the branch, a peon told me to come back in full pants, I said where is the rule written, the entire staff started shouting at me, I retorted back, and came back after asking the process to close the account (which is why I had gone to the bank)".

"There is no policy or prescribed dress code for our customers. They can dress up as per their choice and may consider the locally acceptable norms/tradition/culture for a public place like bank branch. We request you to share the branch code/ name where you faced this issue. We will look into this," SBI said.

"Hello @TheOfficialSBI. I have with me Mr Joy Chakraborty ( CM Admin of the region ) with me, they came to my home and have taken care of the Issue. I would like to close this complaint and do not want any action against the staff," he said.

