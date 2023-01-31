SBI Shares 6 Safety Tips on UPI Transactions, Check Them Out

New Delhi: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) makes our lives easier and has played a vital role for the digital transformation in India. Online transactions become easy with the use of UPI as any one can send money online by mere having the mobile number or scanning the QR code. However, there also creates the problem of cyber fraud and cyber crime.

Scammers are finding unqiue ways to get into the customers’ account via phishing and mal content and siphon off money from their accounts. Facing the constant threat of scammers, it’s very important as a customer to follow security protocols and tips while using or making UPI transactions.

State Bank of India (SBI) has shared five tips for customers while using or making UPI transactions for cyber safety and cyber security. These are:

You don’t need to enter the UPI while receiving the payment.

Don’t share your UPI Pin with anyone.

Change your UPI Pin regulatory.

Always verify the identity of the person you are sending money to.

Don not accept random/unknown payment request.

UPI 123PAY: How to Transfer Money Using Feature Phones?

With the help of 123PAY, users with feature phones can conduct a variety of transactions digitally using one of four different technology options. Calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, using an app on a feature phone, using a missed call-based strategy, and proximity sound-based payments are some of them.

Here's a step-by-step guide to create a UPI ID to use 123PAY

- Dial the IVR number (080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581, or 6366 200 200) from your feature phone with the mobile number that’s linked to your bank account.

- On the IVR call, mention the name of the bank of the account for which you wish to register for UPI banking.

- All the accounts for the selected bank will be listed. Choose the account you want.

- The user is then asked to set UPI PIN. You can set your UPI PIN in a few simple steps. You need to enter the last six digits of your bank debit card and the OTP received from the bank. After validation of these details, you can set a 4/6 digit UPI PIN for your account.

- If your UPI PIN for the account selected is already set before, you can skip the above step of setting UPI PIN

- User profile is created basis the bank account linked

- Once the above steps are completed, users can start using the 123PAY service via the IVR number feature from their feature phones to make digital payments