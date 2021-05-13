SBI vs PNB vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Check latest FD rates here

New Delhi: A person can invest in FDs, if his or her risk appetite is very low. On the other hand, if you are risk averse stay with fixed deposits as the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.
The RBI monetary policy changes like repo rate, the base rate, and others determine the rates of Fixed deposit (FD) of banks.
Here is a comparison of FD rates from major lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab Naional Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. These banks provide FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Check the latest FD interest rates given by PNB, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
SBI
7 days to 45 days: 2.9 percent
46 days to 179 days: 3.9 percent
180 days to 210 days: 4.4 percent
211 days to 364 days: 4.4 percent
1 year to less than 2 years: 5 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 5.1 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 5.3 percent
5 years and up to 10 years: 5.4 percent
PNB (Rate effective since May 1)
7 days to 14 days: 3.00 percent
15 days to 29 days: 3.00 percent
30 days to 45 days: 3.00 percent
46 days to 90 days: 3.25 percent
91 days to 179 days: 4.00 percent
180 days to 270 days: 4.40 percent
271 days - 1 year: 4.50 percent
Duration up to 1 year: 5.10 percent
1 year - up to 2 years: 5.10 percent
2 years - up to 3 years: 5.10 percent
3 years - 5 years: up to 5.25 percent
5 years - 10 years: up to 5.25 percent
Axis Bank (Rate effective since May 6)
7 - 29 days: 2.5 percent
30 days - < 3 months: 3 percent
3 months- < 6 months: 3 percent
6 months- < 1 year: 4.4 percent
1 year - < 1 year 5 days: 5.1 percent
1 year 5 days- < 1 year 11 days: 5.15 percent
1 year 11 days- < 15 months: 5.1 percent
15 months - < 18 months: 5.2 percent
18 months - < 2 years: 5.25 percent
2 years - < 30 months: 5.4 percent
3o months - < 5 years: 5.4 percent
5 years to 10 years: 5.75 percent
HDFC Bank
7 - 14 days: 2.50 percent
15 - 29 days: 2.50 percent
30 - 45 days: 3.00 percent
46 - 60 days: 3.00 percent
61 - 90 days: 3.00 percent
91 days -6 months: 3.50 percent
6 months - 9 months: 4.40 percent
9 months 1 day < 1 Year: 4.40 percent
1 Year: 4.90 percent
1 year 1 day - 2 years: 4.90 percent
2 years 1 day - 3 years: 5.15 percent
3 year 1 day- 5 years: 5.30 percent
5 years 1 day - 10 years: 5.50 percent
ICICI Bank
7 days to 29 days: 2.50 percent
30 days to 90 days: 3.00 percent
91 days to 184 days: 3.50 percent
185 days to 364 days: 4.40 percent
1 year to < 18 months: 4.90 percent
18 months to 2 year: 5.00 percent
2 years 1 day to 3 years: 5.15 percent
3 years 1 day to 5 years: 5.35 percent
5 years 1 day to 10 years: 5.50 percent
