State Bank of India

SBI YONO, YONO Lite get new security features, customers to get protection from digital frauds

To access to the new version of YONO and YONO Lite with enhanced security features, users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these Apps.

SBI YONO, YONO Lite get new security features, customers to get protection from digital frauds

New Delhi: In a bid to safeguard the interest of the customers, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new and enhanced security feature – ‘SIM Binding’ in YONO and YONO Lite. The new version of these platforms will protect customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the Bank.

To access to the new version of YONO and YONO Lite with enhanced security features, users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these Apps. The registration process verifies the SIM of the registered mobile number (RMN) with the bank in order to complete the registration. Customers will have to ensure that they register themselves with the device which has the SIM of the registered contact number.

YONO and YONO Lite will work with the basic rule of One Mobile Device - One User – One RMN.

However, the customer can use both YONO and YONO Lite in the same mobile device using the SIM of RMN with the bank. In case the customer is using mobile number, which is not registered with the bank, they will be unable to complete the registration process on YONO and YONO Lite. The new SIM binding feature will also allow two different users to access YONO and YONO Lite separately in a dual SIM handset, provided that SIMs of the RMN of both the users are inserted in the device.

Consequently, customers can dial 1800111101 for YONO SBI and 1800112211 for YONO Lite. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has over 37 million registered users, which witnesses 9 million logins per day.

