हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

Select bank employees may get 10 days extra leaves! Check eligibility and other details

This is not the first time when RBI had directed banks to send its employees on special leave to increase the scrutiny on bank’s operations to tame the rising number of frauds. 

Select bank employees may get 10 days extra leaves! Check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to send important staff on a minimum of 10 days of surprise leaves. RBI’s motive behind sending a select staff on leaves for a few days is to tighten the noose on its risk management guidelines, aiming to reduce the number of bank frauds in India. 

Moreover, RBI has also asked banks to ensure that the employees sent on special leaves don’t have any access to banking operations via any physical or virtual resources during the holidays. 

"Banks shall ensure that the employees, while on mandatory leave, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal/ corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes," RBI said in its notification. 

However, this is not the first time when RBI had directed banks to send its employees on special leave to increase the scrutiny on bank’s operations to tame the rising number of frauds. Previously, RBI came up with a similar advisory in April 2015. 

Who will get special holidays? 

According to an RBI notification, only a few bank employees in sensitive positions will be sent on special leave. "Employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI’s notification read. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 11, 2021: Petrol above Rs 100 in metros, check rates in your city

All the banks will have to follow the revised RBI instructions within six months. RBI has also asked banks to decide which employees fit the bill under mandatory leave requirements at their board meeting. Also Read: G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBIBank holidaysBanking
Next
Story

Alert! THESE banks’ IFSC codes remain invalid: Here’s how to make a new one

Must Watch

PT12M30S

Peoples' 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation