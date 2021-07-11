Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 11, 2021: Petrol above Rs 100 in metros, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday (July 11) after increasing by a few paise on July 10. Yesterday, petrol and diesel prices breached the Rs 100 mark in a few more cities and towns across the country. At present, petrol is retailing at Rs 100.91 per litre after the prices shot up by 35 paise on July 10 while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.88 after a hike of 26 paise on Saturday.

So far, July has witnessed seven price revisions within 11 days. Notably, there were a total of 16 revisions in the prices of petrol and diesel in May and June each.

Petrol prices have recently crossed the Rs 100 mark in Delhi. With the past few revisions, petrol prices have shot up above the Rs 100 mark in 18 states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. J&K, Bihar, Delhi and Kerala are the latest states and union territories that have joined the list. Also Read: Delhi Metro update: Services on Pink line to be affected from July 12-15

In Mumbai, petrol prices have been increasing to record highs with every revision. At present, petrol is selling at Rs 106.93 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.46 per litre in the city. Also Read: Planning to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Dharavi in next 2-3 months: Shiv Sena MP

Petrol and diesel prices in metro cities:

City Petrol prices Diesel prices

Kolkata: Rs 101.01 Rs 92.97

Chennai Rs 101.67 Rs 94.39

Bengaluru: Rs 104.29 Rs 95.26

Hyderabad: Rs 104.86 Rs 97.96

Live TV

#mute