SOVEREIGN GOLD BOND SCHEME 2023

SGB Tranche III To Close Today: Here's How To Buy It In Few Clicks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for this tranche at Rs 6,199 per gram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SGB Tranche III To Close Today: Here's How To Buy It In Few Clicks

New Delhi: Investors have until this evening to subscribe to the third tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme (SGB 2023-24 Series III), with the subscription period set to close today (December 22, 2023). The subscription window for this tranche opened on December 18. This offers individuals an opportunity to invest in gold without the need for physical possession.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: Issue Price

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for this tranche at Rs 6,199 per gram. (Also Read: This State Government Announces 4% DA Hike For Its Employees)

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: For Whom The Scheme Is Designed?

The scheme is designed to cater to those who may be hesitant to acquire physical gold due to safety concerns, providing an alternative investment avenue. (Also Read: Surat Diamond Bourse: All You Need To Know About World's Largest Office Building- In Pics)

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: Annual Compensation Rate

One of the key attractions of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme is the fixed annual compensation rate of 2.50 percent, which is paid semi-annually based on the nominal value. This feature adds a predictable element to the investment, offering investors a fixed return on their holdings.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: Closing Date

Investors considering participation in the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme should take note of the closing date for subscription, which is today.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: Release Date

The SGB will be released on December 28.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: How To Invest In It?

You can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) through commercial banks, online via net banking, mobile banking apps, or by visiting a bank branch or designated post office, where you can fill out the form, submit units, and make payment via Cheque or DD, along with attaching your Aadhaar Card and PAN card.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: How To Buy Through RBI Website?

Buy Sovereign Gold Bonds through the RBI Retail Direct website or acquire them via the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) on recognized stock exchanges.

