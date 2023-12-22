trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701766
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DA HIKE UPDATE

This State Government Announces 4% DA Hike For Its Employees

Approximately 14 lakh state government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff in schools, colleges, and universities, as well as employees of statutory undertakings and parastatals, along with pensioners, are set to benefit from this DA hike. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

This State Government Announces 4% DA Hike For Its Employees File Photo

New Delhi: During the inauguration of Kolkata Christmas Carnival 2023, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared a four percent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, starting from January 1, 2024. The announcement was made during the inauguration event at Allen Park in the Park Street area of the city.

West Bengal DA Hike 2023: Which Employees Are Set To Benefit?

Approximately 14 lakh state government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff in schools, colleges, and universities, as well as employees of statutory undertakings and parastatals, along with pensioners, are set to benefit from this DA hike. (Also Read: Google Maps New Features Coming In 2024 For Indian Users: Check)

Banerjee highlighted that the decision would incur an additional expense of Rs 2,400 crore for the state government. She explained that despite having a Pay Commission, the state government voluntarily provides DA to its employees. (Also Read: Lava Storm 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Specifications, And More)

Unlike the central government where DA is mandatory, in West Bengal, it is an optional benefit. The Chief Minister emphasized that this decision was made in recognition of the hard work put in by the state employees.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day, Banerjee addressed the financial challenges faced by the state, stating that the central government owes West Bengal Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

Despite the financial strain, the state government has released a six percent DA under the new pay scale since 2019, amounting to an expenditure of Rs 4,144 crore over four years.

In 2019, the state government transitioned to the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, resulting in a dearness allowance increase to 125 percent of the basic pay for state employees.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation