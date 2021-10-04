Submit Digital Life Certificate for uninterrupted pension credit: Here's how to download JeevanPramaan application for windows, mobile app

New Delhi: Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of central or state government, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation or any other government organization whose pension disbursing agency is live for DLC can take benefit of this facility.

For the comfort of 35 lakh EPFO pensioners, EPFO allows you to now submit your Life Certificate digitally. This means, you will not have to visit the office of disbursing agency for physical submission of life certificate and instead use the Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication mechanism to generate DLC.

How to Download JeevanPramaan application for windows?

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in

2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.

3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.

4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Download For Windows OS'

5. you will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it.

6. A .zip file containing the jeevanpramaan application will get downloaded – unzip the .zip file, - after unzipping follow instructions provided in 'client installation document'.

How to download JeevanPramaan Mobile App?

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in

2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.

3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.

4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Mobile App download' '

5. You will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it - application ( apk file ) will get downloaded.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is also providing Digital Life Certificate. To avail DLC service, a customer can either contact his/her nearest post office or place a request for a doorstep visit by the postman/Grameen Dak Sevak. To Book Doorstep Request through India Post you can check out the link: http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx.

The department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has also roped 12 Public Sector Banks which does “Doorstep Banking” for its customers in 100 major cities of the country under Ease of banking reforms. As a result, Public Sector Banks (PSB) Alliance has introduced the service for collection of Life Certificates under the umbrella of Doorstep Banking. This Department also issued instructions, whereby the Banks were directed to resort to Video based Customer Identification Process for obtaining a Life Certificate within the guidelines of RBI which will obviate the need to resort to a bio-metric enabled device.

Live TV

#mute