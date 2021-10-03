PF Update: Here’s how to retrieve your EPFO UAN Online; check step by step process

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) issued Unique Identification Number is a 12-digit identifier that account holders can use to check their provident fund balance and other EPF details. The number is important for transferring PF accounts from one employer to another without having to rely on anyone's employer for EPF withdrawal. This number is also used for transferring balances and cancelling old accounts. To take advantage of EPFO's online services, the UAN must be linked to the employee's KYC information.

This number is necessary to close old accounts and withdraw the balance. To avail many benefits of the EPFO online service, the KYC details of employees have to be linked with the UAN. (Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank: Check revised Fixed Deposit interest rates )

In case you forgot the UAN, you have to perform these steps to retrieve it:-

Visit the official EPFO portal and click on know your UAN Enter your mobile number linked with your EPF account and then add the captcha code given. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP Enter your personal details like name, date of birth etc. Next you will be asked to enter your Aadhar number, PAN number and member Id for the last step verification. Click on show my UAN. When your UAN will be displayed on the screen.

In case your UAN is still inactive follow these steps to complete the activation process

Log on to the official EPFO member portal You have to choose between UAN, member Id, Aadhaar or PAN card You will be asked to add personal details by name, date of birth etc. Enter the capture code Enter the OTP which will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification. Click on validate OTP and activate uan. Your UAN will be activated and a password would have been sent to your registered mobile number.

To login to your EPFO member portal you can use your password and UAN. (Also Read: Gold Price Today, 03 October 2021: Gold prices inch closer to Rs 46,000, Check rates in your city )

Live TV

#mute