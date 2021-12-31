Deadline for submission of life certificate for pensioners extended; check last date

New Delhi: The Central government, on Friday (December 31), announced that it has extended the deadline for the submission of life certificates for central government pensioners till February 28, 2022. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to coronavirus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline of 31.12.2021 for submission of life certificate for all age group of pensioners," Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions' Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare said.

The life certificate, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is a vital document for retirees that serves as verification that they are still alive. Usually, retirees are required to submit their life certificates by November 30th of each year.

In an office memorandum published today, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare said that all pensioners under the central government can now submit life certificates till 28.02.2022.

"During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted," the department added. Also Read: No extension of ITR filing deadline, says government

Earlier this month, the government had extended the deadline for submitting life certificates has been extended until December 31. At that time also, the government has said that the decision was taken in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting incapacity of senior folks to go out frequently due to the virus's elevated risk. Also Read: Meta Compliance Report: Facebook took action on 16.2 million content pieces in India in November

Live TV

#mute