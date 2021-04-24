Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: Check interest rate in 2021, income tax benefits

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana At Post Office is one such scheme that ensures stability of your daughter’s future by making correct investments.

“With India Post, start investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Account and empower her to dream big,” India Post tweeted.

Launched by the government of India, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is part of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana” which is meant for the welfare of the girl child.

If someone invests in the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme at the Post office, he/she will get a rate of interest of 7.6​​ percent per annum calculated on yearly basis.

The parents of the girl child aged below 10 years will be able to open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account at the Post Office and only one account can be opened for a girl child.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account can be opened for a maximum of two girls in a family with a minimum initial deposit of Rs. 250.

On the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account, the minimum deposit in a Financial Year is Rs. 250, and the maximum deposit can be made up to Rs. 1.50 lakh (in multiple of Rs.50) in a fiscal in lumpsum or in multiple installments.

This account will be matured after 21 years from the date of opening of the account or at the time of marriage, either 1 month before or 3 months after the date of marriage.

After investing in this account, one will be eligible for income tax benefits under section 80C, with a maximum cap of Rs 1.15 lakh and after maturity, income tax can also be exempted.

